PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Ajaccio 0 St Etienne 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 14 8 4 2 27 15 28 2 St Etienne 15 7 5 3 24 10 26 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 14 7 5 2 23 10 26 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 14 8 2 4 18 15 26 ------------------------- 5 Girondins Bordeaux 14 6 6 2 18 11 24 6 Valenciennes 14 6 4 4 27 16 22 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 14 6 4 4 23 16 22 8 Stade Rennes 14 7 1 6 18 17 22 9 Lille 14 5 5 4 16 15 20 10 Nice 14 4 7 3 19 19 19 11 FC Lorient 14 4 6 4 22 27 18 12 Montpellier HSC 14 4 5 5 19 18 17 13 Stade Brest 14 5 2 7 14 18 17 14 Bastia 14 5 2 7 21 33 17 15 Stade de Reims 14 4 4 6 13 14 16 16 Ajaccio 15 4 6 5 15 19 16 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 4 3 7 16 22 15 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 14 4 2 8 13 20 14 19 ES Troyes AC 14 1 5 8 14 29 8 20 AS Nancy 14 1 4 9 9 25 7 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Olympique Lyon v Montpellier HSC (1600) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v AS Nancy (1900) Girondins Bordeaux v Sochaux (1900) Lille v Bastia (1900) Nice v Paris St Germain (1900) Valenciennes v Stade de Reims (1900) Sunday, December 2 Stade Brest v Olympique Marseille (1300) ES Troyes AC v Stade Rennes (1600) FC Lorient v Toulouse (2000)
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.