Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, August 29
Olympique Marseille 4 Nice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Girondins Bordeaux 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
2 St Etienne 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 4 2 1 1 8 5 7
-------------------------
4 Lille 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
-------------------------
5 Caen 3 2 0 1 5 1 6
6 Montpellier HSC 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
-------------------------
7 Paris St Germain 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
8 Stade Rennes 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
9 Nantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 Bastia 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
11 FC Lorient 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
12 Nice 4 1 1 2 4 9 4
13 Olympique Lyon 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
14 Toulouse 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
15 Racing Lens 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
16 En Avant Guingamp 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
17 Monaco 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
-------------------------
18 Metz 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
19 Stade de Reims 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 0 1 2 2 9 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 30
Monaco v Lille (1500)
Caen v Stade Rennes (1800)
FC Lorient v En Avant Guingamp (1800)
Nantes v Montpellier HSC (1800)
Racing Lens v Stade de Reims (1800)
Toulouse v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)
Sunday, August 31
Girondins Bordeaux v Bastia (1200)
Metz v Olympique Lyon (1500)
Paris St Germain v St Etienne (1900)