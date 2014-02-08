UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Ajaccio 3 Stade Rennes 1 En Avant Guingamp 1 Stade de Reims 2 Lille 2 Sochaux 0 Montpellier HSC 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Olympique Marseille 3 Bastia 0 Valenciennes 2 Nice 1 Friday, February 7 Toulouse 0 St Etienne 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 23 16 6 1 54 15 54 2 Monaco 23 14 7 2 38 16 49 ------------------------- 3 Lille 24 13 5 6 26 14 44 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 24 12 5 7 33 22 41 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 24 11 6 7 36 26 39 6 Stade de Reims 24 9 9 6 29 29 36 ------------------------- 7 Olympique Lyon 23 9 7 7 35 29 34 8 Girondins Bordeaux 23 9 7 7 29 25 34 9 Nantes 23 10 3 10 24 23 33 10 FC Lorient 23 9 5 9 31 30 32 11 Toulouse 23 7 9 7 23 28 30 12 Bastia 23 8 6 9 27 34 30 13 Nice 24 9 3 12 23 30 30 14 Montpellier HSC 24 5 13 6 29 29 28 15 Stade Rennes 24 6 9 9 26 28 27 16 En Avant Guingamp 24 6 8 10 23 27 26 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 24 5 8 11 22 39 23 ------------------------- 18 Valenciennes 24 5 6 13 24 37 21 19 Sochaux 24 3 6 15 17 46 15 20 Ajaccio 24 2 8 14 19 41 14 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Nantes v Olympique Lyon (1300) Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1600) Postponed Monaco v Paris St Germain (2000)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,