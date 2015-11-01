Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Monaco 1 Angers SCO 0
Nantes 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Nice 0 Lille 0
Saturday, October 31
En Avant Guingamp 2 FC Lorient 2
ES Troyes AC 0 Olympique Lyon 1
GFC Ajaccio 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0
St Etienne 3 Stade de Reims 0
Bastia 1 Caen 0
Toulouse 1 Montpellier HSC 1
Friday, October 30
Stade Rennes 0 Paris St Germain 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 12 10 2 0 26 6 32
2 Olympique Lyon 12 6 4 2 16 7 22
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 12 6 4 2 12 7 22
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 12 7 1 4 17 14 22
-------------------------
5 Caen 12 7 0 5 12 13 21
6 Monaco 12 5 5 2 16 15 20
-------------------------
7 Nice 11 5 3 3 25 15 18
8 FC Lorient 12 4 5 3 18 17 17
9 Stade Rennes 12 4 5 3 15 14 17
10 Nantes 11 5 1 5 9 11 16
11 En Avant Guingamp 12 4 4 4 12 15 16
12 Olympique Marseille 12 4 3 5 18 13 15
13 Stade de Reims 12 4 3 5 11 12 15
14 Girondins Bordeaux 12 3 5 4 14 18 14
15 Bastia 12 4 1 7 13 18 13
16 Lille 12 2 6 4 6 7 12
17 Montpellier HSC 12 2 3 7 9 15 9
18 GFC Ajaccio 12 2 3 7 9 16 9
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 12 1 6 5 12 21 9
20 ES Troyes AC 12 0 4 8 5 21 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation