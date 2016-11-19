Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Dijon FCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Nantes 0 Bastia 1 Montpellier HSC 1 Stade Rennes 1 Angers SCO 1 Toulouse 1 Metz 2 Friday, November 18 FC Lorient 0 Monaco 3 Lille 0 Olympique Lyon 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 13 9 2 2 39 15 29 2 Paris St Germain 13 9 2 2 26 7 29 ------------------------- 3 Nice 12 9 2 1 24 9 29 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 13 7 1 5 21 16 22 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 12 6 3 3 17 12 21 6 Stade Rennes 13 6 3 4 14 17 21 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 13 5 4 4 17 12 19 8 Girondins Bordeaux 12 5 4 3 15 13 19 9 St Etienne 12 4 6 2 14 10 18 10 Angers SCO 13 5 3 5 12 12 18 11 Metz 13 5 2 6 13 22 17 12 Montpellier HSC 13 3 6 4 20 27 15 13 Olympique Marseille 12 3 5 4 12 13 14 14 Dijon FCO 13 3 5 5 16 18 14 15 Caen 12 4 1 7 10 21 13 16 Bastia 13 3 3 7 10 13 12 17 Nantes 13 3 3 7 9 18 12 ------------------------- 18 AS Nancy-Lorraine 13 3 3 7 8 19 12 ------------------------- 19 Lille 13 3 1 9 10 19 10 20 FC Lorient 13 2 1 10 9 23 7 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 En Avant de Guingamp v Girondins Bordeaux (1400) Olympique Marseille v Caen (1600) St Etienne v Nice (1945)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.