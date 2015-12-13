Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Angers SCO 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Monaco 1 St Etienne 0
Olympique Marseille 1 GFC Ajaccio 1
Paris St Germain 5 Olympique Lyon 1
Saturday, December 12
ES Troyes AC 1 Bastia 1
Nantes 1 Toulouse 1
Lille 3 FC Lorient 0
Montpellier HSC 2 En Avant Guingamp 1
Stade de Reims 1 Nice 1
Friday, December 11
Stade Rennes 1 Caen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 18 15 3 0 45 9 48
2 Angers SCO 18 8 7 3 17 10 31
3 Monaco 18 8 7 3 25 23 31
4 Caen 18 9 3 6 21 19 30
5 Nice 18 7 5 6 31 23 26
6 Olympique Lyon 18 7 5 6 22 21 26
7 St Etienne 18 8 2 8 21 22 26
8 FC Lorient 18 6 7 5 27 26 25
9 Olympique Marseille 18 6 6 6 27 20 24
10 Stade Rennes 18 5 9 4 23 21 24
11 Lille 18 5 8 5 14 12 23
12 Nantes 18 6 5 7 14 17 23
13 Montpellier HSC 18 6 4 8 22 24 22
14 Girondins Bordeaux 18 5 7 6 22 27 22
15 Stade de Reims 18 5 6 7 19 22 21
16 GFC Ajaccio 18 5 6 7 18 21 21
17 Bastia 18 5 4 9 18 24 19
18 En Avant Guingamp 18 5 4 9 17 25 19
19 Toulouse 18 3 7 8 20 32 16
20 ES Troyes AC 18 0 7 11 10 35 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation