UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Saturday, April 1 Belgrano 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 1 Defensa y Justicia 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Quilmes 2 Racing Club 3 Temperley 1 Aldosivi 0 Friday, March 31 Atletico Tucuman 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors