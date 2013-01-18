Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, January 18 Olympique Lyon 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 21 12 6 3 35 18 42 2 Paris St Germain 20 11 6 3 36 12 39 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 20 12 2 6 25 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Girondins Bordeaux 20 7 11 2 23 14 32 ------------------------- 5 Nice 20 8 8 4 31 26 32 6 Stade Rennes 20 10 2 8 29 26 32 ------------------------- 7 FC Lorient 20 8 7 5 32 31 31 8 Lille 20 7 9 4 26 20 30 9 Montpellier HSC 20 8 5 7 31 24 29 10 Valenciennes 20 8 5 7 31 29 29 11 St Etienne 20 7 7 6 26 16 28 12 Toulouse 20 7 6 7 27 22 27 13 Bastia 20 7 4 9 28 42 25 14 Stade Brest 20 7 3 10 22 28 24 15 Ajaccio 20 5 7 8 21 29 20 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 5 5 11 22 34 20 17 Stade de Reims 20 4 7 9 17 22 19 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 20 5 4 11 20 30 19 19 ES Troyes AC 20 2 7 11 21 39 13 20 AS Nancy 20 1 9 10 17 35 12 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 19 Sochaux v Stade de Reims (1500) Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC (1600) Ajaccio v Valenciennes (1900) FC Lorient v ES Troyes AC (1900) Stade Brest v St Etienne (1900) Toulouse v AS Nancy (1900) Sunday, January 20 Bastia v Stade Rennes (1300) Lille v Nice (1600) Girondins Bordeaux v Paris St Germain (2000)