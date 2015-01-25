Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Toulouse 0
Olympique Lyon 2 Metz 0
Stade Rennes 1 Caen 4
St Etienne 0 Paris St Germain 1
Stade de Reims 0 Racing Lens 0
Saturday, January 24
En Avant Guingamp 3 FC Lorient 2
Lille 0 Monaco 1
Montpellier HSC 4 Nantes 0
Bastia 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Friday, January 23
Nice 2 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 22 15 3 4 47 17 48
2 Olympique Marseille 22 14 2 6 42 22 44
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 22 12 8 2 39 19 44
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 22 11 7 4 24 14 40
-------------------------
5 Monaco 22 11 6 5 25 18 39
6 Montpellier HSC 22 10 5 7 30 22 35
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 22 9 6 7 27 29 33
8 Nice 22 9 4 9 28 29 31
9 Nantes 22 8 7 7 19 22 31
10 Stade Rennes 22 8 6 8 23 29 30
11 Stade de Reims 22 8 5 9 27 36 29
12 En Avant Guingamp 22 9 1 12 26 35 28
13 Lille 22 7 6 9 17 19 27
14 Bastia 22 5 8 9 21 26 23
15 FC Lorient 22 7 2 13 25 32 23
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 22 7 2 13 24 38 23
17 Toulouse 22 6 4 12 23 34 22
-------------------------
18 Caen 22 5 6 11 30 35 21
19 Racing Lens 22 5 5 12 20 28 20
20 Metz 22 5 5 12 19 32 20
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation