Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, August 21
Montpellier HSC 0 Paris St Germain 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
2 Stade de Reims 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
3 Caen 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
4 Angers SCO 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
5 Bastia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 Monaco 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
7 Nantes 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
7 Olympique Lyon 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
9 Stade Rennes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Toulouse 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 ES Troyes AC 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
12 FC Lorient 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Nice 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
14 Girondins Bordeaux 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
14 St Etienne 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Lille 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
17 GFC Ajaccio 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
18 En Avant Guingamp 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
18 Olympique Marseille 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
-------------------------
20 Montpellier HSC 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 22
Olympique Lyon v Stade Rennes (1500)
Nantes v Stade de Reims (1800)
GFC Ajaccio v Angers SCO (1800)
Nice v Caen (1800)
Bastia v En Avant Guingamp (1800)
Toulouse v Monaco (1800)
Sunday, August 23
Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1200)
FC Lorient v St Etienne (1500)
Olympique Marseille v ES Troyes AC (1900)