Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Monaco 1 Lille 1
Caen 0 Stade Rennes 1
FC Lorient 4 En Avant Guingamp 0
Nantes 1 Montpellier HSC 0
Racing Lens 4 Stade de Reims 2
Toulouse 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Friday, August 29
Olympique Marseille 4 Nice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Girondins Bordeaux 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
2 Lille 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 4 2 1 1 8 5 7
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
6 FC Lorient 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
7 Nantes 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
8 Caen 4 2 0 2 5 2 6
9 Montpellier HSC 4 2 0 2 4 2 6
10 Racing Lens 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
11 Toulouse 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
12 Paris St Germain 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
13 Bastia 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
14 Monaco 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
15 Nice 4 1 1 2 4 9 4
16 Olympique Lyon 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
17 En Avant Guingamp 4 1 0 3 1 7 3
-------------------------
18 Metz 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
19 Stade de Reims 4 0 1 3 5 11 1
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Girondins Bordeaux v Bastia (1200)
Metz v Olympique Lyon (1500)
Paris St Germain v St Etienne (1900)