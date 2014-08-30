Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, August 30 Monaco 1 Lille 1 Caen 0 Stade Rennes 1 FC Lorient 4 En Avant Guingamp 0 Nantes 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Racing Lens 4 Stade de Reims 2 Toulouse 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Friday, August 29 Olympique Marseille 4 Nice 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Girondins Bordeaux 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 2 Lille 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 ------------------------- 3 St Etienne 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 6 FC Lorient 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 ------------------------- 7 Nantes 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 8 Caen 4 2 0 2 5 2 6 9 Montpellier HSC 4 2 0 2 4 2 6 10 Racing Lens 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 11 Toulouse 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 12 Paris St Germain 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 13 Bastia 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 14 Monaco 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 15 Nice 4 1 1 2 4 9 4 16 Olympique Lyon 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 17 En Avant Guingamp 4 1 0 3 1 7 3 ------------------------- 18 Metz 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 19 Stade de Reims 4 0 1 3 5 11 1 20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 4 0 1 3 2 10 1 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 31 Girondins Bordeaux v Bastia (1200) Metz v Olympique Lyon (1500) Paris St Germain v St Etienne (1900)