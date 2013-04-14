April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Lille 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Nice 3 Sochaux 0 Olympique Lyon 3 Toulouse 1 Saturday, April 13 Ajaccio 1 AS Nancy 1 ES Troyes AC 0 Paris St Germain 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 4 Stade Rennes 2 FC Lorient 4 Bastia 1 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Montpellier HSC 2 Stade Brest 0 Stade de Reims 2 Friday, April 12 Valenciennes 0 St Etienne 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 32 20 7 5 57 20 67 2 Olympique Marseille 32 17 7 8 36 32 58 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 32 16 8 8 52 34 56 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 32 14 12 6 51 25 54 ------------------------- 5 Nice 32 15 9 8 48 37 54 6 Lille 32 14 11 7 48 31 53 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 32 14 6 12 49 41 48 8 FC Lorient 32 12 11 9 52 51 47 9 Girondins Bordeaux 32 11 13 8 33 28 46 10 Stade Rennes 32 12 6 14 43 47 42 11 Toulouse 32 10 11 11 40 41 41 12 Bastia 32 11 6 15 43 60 39 13 Stade de Reims 32 9 10 13 31 37 37 14 Valenciennes 32 9 10 13 41 48 37 15 Ajaccio 32 8 13 11 33 41 35 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 32 8 10 14 38 46 34 17 Sochaux 32 8 8 16 32 50 32 ------------------------- 18 AS Nancy 32 7 10 15 30 48 31 19 Stade Brest 32 8 5 19 29 50 29 20 ES Troyes AC 32 4 13 15 36 55 25 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation