April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 14
Lille 0 Olympique Marseille 0
Nice 3 Sochaux 0
Olympique Lyon 3 Toulouse 1
Saturday, April 13
Ajaccio 1 AS Nancy 1
ES Troyes AC 0 Paris St Germain 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 4 Stade Rennes 2
FC Lorient 4 Bastia 1
Girondins Bordeaux 4 Montpellier HSC 2
Stade Brest 0 Stade de Reims 2
Friday, April 12
Valenciennes 0 St Etienne 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 32 20 7 5 57 20 67
2 Olympique Marseille 32 17 7 8 36 32 58
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 32 16 8 8 52 34 56
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 32 14 12 6 51 25 54
-------------------------
5 Nice 32 15 9 8 48 37 54
6 Lille 32 14 11 7 48 31 53
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 32 14 6 12 49 41 48
8 FC Lorient 32 12 11 9 52 51 47
9 Girondins Bordeaux 32 11 13 8 33 28 46
10 Stade Rennes 32 12 6 14 43 47 42
11 Toulouse 32 10 11 11 40 41 41
12 Bastia 32 11 6 15 43 60 39
13 Stade de Reims 32 9 10 13 31 37 37
14 Valenciennes 32 9 10 13 41 48 37
15 Ajaccio 32 8 13 11 33 41 35
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 32 8 10 14 38 46 34
17 Sochaux 32 8 8 16 32 50 32
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 32 7 10 15 30 48 31
19 Stade Brest 32 8 5 19 29 50 29
20 ES Troyes AC 32 4 13 15 36 55 25
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation