Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 12 Stade de Reims 0 Olympique Marseille 1 Saturday, August 11 AS Nancy 1 Stade Brest 0 ES Troyes AC 0 Valenciennes 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Sochaux 2 Bastia 3 Nice 0 Ajaccio 1 Paris St Germain 2 FC Lorient 2 Stade Rennes 0 Olympique Lyon 1 St Etienne 1 Lille 2 Friday, August 10 Montpellier HSC 1 Toulouse 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 1 Bastia 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 3 Lille 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Valenciennes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 AS Nancy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Olympique Lyon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 8 Ajaccio 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 9 FC Lorient 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Paris St Germain 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 11 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Montpellier HSC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 13 Sochaux 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 15 St Etienne 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Stade de Reims 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Stade Rennes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Nice 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Stade Brest 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 ES Troyes AC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 3: Champions League preliminary round