Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 12
Stade de Reims 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Saturday, August 11
AS Nancy 1 Stade Brest 0
ES Troyes AC 0 Valenciennes 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Girondins Bordeaux 3
Sochaux 2 Bastia 3
Nice 0 Ajaccio 1
Paris St Germain 2 FC Lorient 2
Stade Rennes 0 Olympique Lyon 1
St Etienne 1 Lille 2
Friday, August 10
Montpellier HSC 1 Toulouse 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
1 Bastia 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
3 Lille 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Valenciennes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 AS Nancy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Olympique Lyon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Ajaccio 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
9 FC Lorient 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Paris St Germain 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
11 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Montpellier HSC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Sochaux 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
15 St Etienne 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Stade de Reims 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Stade Rennes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Nice 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Stade Brest 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 ES Troyes AC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
3: Champions League preliminary round