Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, October 26
St Etienne 2 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 9 5 4 0 15 5 19
2 Olympique Marseille 9 6 1 2 12 8 19
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 9 5 3 1 14 8 18
-------------------------
4 Toulouse 9 4 4 1 15 9 16
-------------------------
5 Valenciennes 9 4 3 2 19 9 15
6 St Etienne 10 4 3 3 17 7 15
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 9 3 6 0 11 7 15
8 Stade de Reims 9 4 2 3 11 7 14
9 FC Lorient 9 3 5 1 15 15 14
10 Stade Rennes 10 4 1 5 12 14 13
11 Lille 9 2 5 2 11 11 11
12 Bastia 9 3 2 4 12 20 11
13 Ajaccio 9 3 3 3 6 9 10
14 Stade Brest 9 3 1 5 8 14 10
15 Nice 9 1 6 2 12 13 9
16 Montpellier HSC 9 2 2 5 12 14 8
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 9 2 2 5 10 15 8
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
19 ES Troyes AC 9 1 2 6 9 18 5
20 AS Nancy 9 1 2 6 3 15 5
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
Lille v Valenciennes (1500)
AS Nancy v Paris St Germain (1800)
Sochaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)
Montpellier HSC v Nice (1800)
Stade de Reims v ES Troyes AC (1800)
Toulouse v Stade Brest (1800)
Sunday, October 28
FC Lorient v Ajaccio (1300)
Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (2000)