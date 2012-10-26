Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 26 St Etienne 2 Stade Rennes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 9 5 4 0 15 5 19 2 Olympique Marseille 9 6 1 2 12 8 19 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 9 5 3 1 14 8 18 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 9 4 4 1 15 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Valenciennes 9 4 3 2 19 9 15 6 St Etienne 10 4 3 3 17 7 15 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 9 3 6 0 11 7 15 8 Stade de Reims 9 4 2 3 11 7 14 9 FC Lorient 9 3 5 1 15 15 14 10 Stade Rennes 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 11 Lille 9 2 5 2 11 11 11 12 Bastia 9 3 2 4 12 20 11 13 Ajaccio 9 3 3 3 6 9 10 14 Stade Brest 9 3 1 5 8 14 10 15 Nice 9 1 6 2 12 13 9 16 Montpellier HSC 9 2 2 5 12 14 8 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 9 2 1 6 8 14 7 19 ES Troyes AC 9 1 2 6 9 18 5 20 AS Nancy 9 1 2 6 3 15 5 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Lille v Valenciennes (1500) AS Nancy v Paris St Germain (1800) Sochaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800) Montpellier HSC v Nice (1800) Stade de Reims v ES Troyes AC (1800) Toulouse v Stade Brest (1800) Sunday, October 28 FC Lorient v Ajaccio (1300) Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux (1600) Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (2000)