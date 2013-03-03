March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Lille 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Olympique Marseille 2 ES Troyes AC 1
Stade Brest 1 Olympique Lyon 1
Saturday, March 2
FC Lorient 1 Valenciennes 1
Sochaux 1 AS Nancy 2
St Etienne 4 Nice 0
Bastia 1 Ajaccio 0
Stade de Reims 1 Paris St Germain 0
Toulouse 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Friday, March 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 27 16 6 5 49 17 54
2 Olympique Lyon 27 15 7 5 47 26 52
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 27 15 4 8 34 32 49
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 27 13 8 6 44 19 47
-------------------------
5 Nice 27 12 9 6 39 32 45
6 Montpellier HSC 27 13 5 9 43 32 44
-------------------------
7 Lille 27 11 10 6 37 27 43
8 Stade Rennes 27 12 5 10 39 36 41
9 FC Lorient 27 10 10 7 43 43 40
10 Girondins Bordeaux 27 9 11 7 27 24 38
11 Valenciennes 27 9 8 10 35 37 35
12 Toulouse 27 8 10 9 32 32 34
13 Bastia 27 8 6 13 30 51 30
14 Ajaccio 27 7 10 10 29 37 29
15 Stade Brest 27 8 5 14 28 37 29
16 Stade de Reims 27 6 9 12 23 31 27
17 Sochaux 27 7 6 14 28 40 27
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 27 5 9 13 25 39 24
19 AS Nancy 27 4 9 14 24 45 21
20 ES Troyes AC 27 3 11 13 29 48 20
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation