Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 14
Monaco 1 Olympique Marseille 0
En Avant Guingamp 1 Paris St Germain 0
Lille 3 Toulouse 0
Nice 0 St Etienne 0
Saturday, December 13
FC Lorient 3 Metz 1
Nantes 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Montpellier HSC 3 Racing Lens 3
Bastia 2 Stade Rennes 0
Stade de Reims 3 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Friday, December 12
Olympique Lyon 3 Caen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 18 12 2 4 36 16 38
2 Paris St Germain 18 10 7 1 32 13 37
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 18 11 3 4 35 17 36
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 18 9 6 3 19 12 33
-------------------------
5 Girondins Bordeaux 18 9 4 5 26 22 31
6 Monaco 18 8 5 5 22 18 29
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 18 8 4 6 20 21 28
8 Nantes 18 7 6 5 17 16 27
9 Montpellier HSC 18 7 4 7 21 19 25
10 Stade de Reims 18 7 4 7 22 29 25
11 Nice 18 6 4 8 21 24 22
12 Lille 17 5 6 6 14 15 21
13 En Avant Guingamp 18 7 0 11 19 30 21
14 FC Lorient 18 6 2 10 20 24 20
15 Toulouse 18 6 2 10 21 28 20
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 17 6 1 10 20 29 19
17 Metz 18 5 4 9 17 26 19
-------------------------
18 Bastia 18 4 5 9 15 22 17
19 Racing Lens 18 4 4 10 18 24 16
20 Caen 18 3 5 10 21 31 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation