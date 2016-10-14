Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Nice 2 Olympique Lyon 0 Toulouse 3 Monaco 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 9 7 2 0 16 5 23 2 Monaco 9 6 1 2 23 12 19 ------------------------- 3 Toulouse 9 5 2 2 14 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Paris St Germain 8 5 1 2 17 6 16 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 9 4 1 4 15 11 13 6 Girondins Bordeaux 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 8 4 1 3 9 10 13 8 Metz 8 4 1 3 9 15 13 9 St Etienne 8 3 3 2 10 8 12 10 En Avant de Guingamp 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 11 Bastia 8 3 1 4 6 6 10 12 Angers SCO 8 3 1 4 8 9 10 13 Caen 8 3 1 4 7 14 10 14 Olympique Marseille 8 2 3 3 10 10 9 15 Dijon FCO 8 2 2 4 11 13 8 16 Nantes 8 2 2 4 4 8 8 17 Montpellier HSC 8 1 4 3 9 15 7 ------------------------- 18 Lille 8 2 1 5 8 14 7 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 8 2 0 6 5 13 6 20 AS Nancy-Lorraine 8 1 2 5 3 10 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 AS Nancy-Lorraine v Paris St Germain (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v Lille (1800) FC Lorient v Nantes (1800) Montpellier HSC v Caen (1800) Bastia v Angers SCO (1800) Sunday, October 16 Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) St Etienne v Dijon FCO (1500) Olympique Marseille v Metz (1845)