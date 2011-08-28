Aug 28 Ligue 1 results and standings
on Sunday.
Sochaux 2 St Etienne 1
Lille 3 Olympique Marseille 2
Stade Rennes 3 Caen 2
Toulouse 1 Paris St Germain 3
Played on Saturday
Auxerre 4 Ajaccio 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Dijon FCO 1
FC Lorient 2 AS Nancy 1
Nice 0 Stade Brest 0
Olympique Lyon 2 Montpellier HSC 1
Valenciennes 1 Girondins Bordeaux 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 4 3 0 1 9 3 9
2 Olympique Lyon 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
-------------------------
4 Toulouse 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
6 Sochaux 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
-------------------------
7 Lille 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
8 St Etienne 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
9 FC Lorient 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
10 Caen 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
11 Dijon FCO 4 2 0 2 4 7 6
12 Auxerre 4 1 2 1 8 7 5
13 Girondins Bordeaux 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
15 Stade Brest 4 0 4 0 3 3 4
16 Olympique Marseille 4 0 3 1 6 7 3
17 Nice 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
-------------------------
18 Ajaccio 4 0 2 2 3 8 2
19 AS Nancy 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
20 Valenciennes 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation