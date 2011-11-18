Nov 18 Ligue 1 results and standings on Friday.

Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Rennes 2 Toulouse 0 Lille 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 13 9 3 1 26 11 30 2 Montpellier HSC 13 8 3 2 28 16 27 ------------------------- 3 Lille 14 6 7 1 22 13 25 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 14 7 4 3 24 17 25 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 14 7 2 5 22 17 23 6 Toulouse 14 6 5 3 13 12 23 ------------------------ 7 FC Lorient 13 5 5 3 15 12 20 8 Olympique Marseille 13 4 6 3 17 14 18 9 Caen 13 5 3 5 20 19 18 10 St Etienne 13 4 5 4 12 16 17 11 Sochaux 13 4 5 4 20 25 17 12 Auxerre 13 3 6 4 19 18 15 13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 13 2 7 4 15 18 13 14 Girondins Bordeaux 13 2 7 4 15 19 13 15 Stade Brest 13 1 9 3 13 14 12 16 Valenciennes 13 2 5 6 13 14 11 17 Nice 13 2 5 6 12 14 11 ------------------------- 18 AS Nancy 13 2 5 6 10 16 11 19 Dijon FCO 13 3 2 8 13 28 11 20 Ajaccio 13 1 4 8 10 26 7 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Playing on Saturday (GMT) Ajaccio v Caen (1800) Dijon FCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1800) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient (1800) Nice v St Etienne (1800) Montpellier HSC v Olympique Marseille (2000)

Playing on Sunday Stade Brest v Sochaux (1600) Valenciennes v Auxerre (1600) Paris St Germain v AS Nancy (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)