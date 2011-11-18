Nov 18 Ligue 1 results and standings on Friday.
Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Rennes 2
Toulouse 0 Lille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 13 9 3 1 26 11 30
2 Montpellier HSC 13 8 3 2 28 16 27
-------------------------
3 Lille 14 6 7 1 22 13 25
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 14 7 4 3 24 17 25
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 14 7 2 5 22 17 23
6 Toulouse 14 6 5 3 13 12 23
------------------------
7 FC Lorient 13 5 5 3 15 12 20
8 Olympique Marseille 13 4 6 3 17 14 18
9 Caen 13 5 3 5 20 19 18
10 St Etienne 13 4 5 4 12 16 17
11 Sochaux 13 4 5 4 20 25 17
12 Auxerre 13 3 6 4 19 18 15
13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 13 2 7 4 15 18 13
14 Girondins Bordeaux 13 2 7 4 15 19 13
15 Stade Brest 13 1 9 3 13 14 12
16 Valenciennes 13 2 5 6 13 14 11
17 Nice 13 2 5 6 12 14 11
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 13 2 5 6 10 16 11
19 Dijon FCO 13 3 2 8 13 28 11
20 Ajaccio 13 1 4 8 10 26 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Ajaccio v Caen (1800)
Dijon FCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1800)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient (1800)
Nice v St Etienne (1800)
Montpellier HSC v Olympique Marseille (2000)
Playing on Sunday
Stade Brest v Sochaux (1600)
Valenciennes v Auxerre (1600)
Paris St Germain v AS Nancy (2000)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)