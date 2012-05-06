May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Sunday. Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Ajaccio 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Brest 1 Valenciennes 3 Paris St Germain 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 36 21 10 5 70 40 73 2 Montpellier HSC 35 22 7 6 63 33 73 ------------------------- 3 Lille 35 19 11 5 65 37 68 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 35 18 6 11 57 45 60 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 35 16 9 10 48 39 57 6 St Etienne 35 16 8 11 45 39 56 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 35 15 9 11 36 31 54 8 Girondins Bordeaux 35 13 13 9 45 37 52 9 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 35 13 10 12 52 50 49 10 Olympique Marseille 35 11 11 13 42 40 44 11 AS Nancy 35 10 12 13 34 41 42 12 Valenciennes 36 11 7 18 37 48 40 13 FC Lorient 35 9 11 15 34 46 38 14 Caen 35 9 11 15 37 50 38 15 Nice 35 9 10 16 34 42 37 16 Ajaccio 36 8 13 15 37 60 37 17 Stade Brest 36 6 17 13 29 38 35 ------------------------- 18 Auxerre 35 7 13 15 43 48 34 19 Dijon FCO 35 9 7 19 37 57 34 20 Sochaux 35 8 9 18 35 59 33 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 7 Auxerre v Girondins Bordeaux (1700) FC Lorient v Dijon FCO (1700) Sochaux v AS Nancy (1700) Lille v Caen (1700) St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (1700) Toulouse v Nice (1700) Stade Rennes v Montpellier HSC (1900)