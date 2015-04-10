April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, April 10
Caen 0 Monaco 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 31 17 11 3 58 30 62
2 Olympique Lyon 31 18 7 6 60 25 61
-------------------------
3 Monaco 32 16 10 6 39 22 58
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 31 17 6 8 62 34 57
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 31 14 11 6 38 25 53
6 Girondins Bordeaux 31 14 9 8 40 38 51
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 31 14 7 10 42 33 49
8 Lille 31 12 8 11 30 27 44
9 Stade Rennes 31 11 9 11 31 37 42
10 Nantes 31 10 10 11 25 32 40
11 En Avant Guingamp 31 12 3 16 33 44 39
12 Caen 32 10 8 14 46 48 38
13 Nice 31 10 8 13 35 39 38
14 Bastia 31 9 10 12 31 37 37
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 11 3 17 34 48 36
16 Stade de Reims 31 9 8 14 37 53 35
17 FC Lorient 31 10 4 17 34 44 34
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 31 9 5 17 33 52 32
19 Metz 31 6 8 17 25 44 26
20 Racing Lens 31 6 7 18 28 49 25
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 12
St Etienne v Nantes (1200)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Lille (1500)
Racing Lens v FC Lorient (1500)
Stade Rennes v En Avant Guingamp (1500)
Stade de Reims v Nice (1500)
Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1500)
Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Marseille (1900)