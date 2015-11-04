Soccer-Buffon set for 1,000th senior game
MILAN, March 24 Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to play his 1,000th senior game on Friday when Italy host Albania in a World Cup qualifier.
Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 4 Nice 1 Nantes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 12 10 2 0 26 6 32 2 Olympique Lyon 12 6 4 2 16 7 22 ------------------------- 3 Angers SCO 12 6 4 2 12 7 22 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 12 7 1 4 17 14 22 ------------------------- 5 Caen 12 7 0 5 12 13 21 6 Monaco 12 5 5 2 16 15 20 ------------------------- 7 Nantes 12 6 1 5 11 12 19 8 Nice 12 5 3 4 26 17 18 9 FC Lorient 12 4 5 3 18 17 17 10 Stade Rennes 12 4 5 3 15 14 17 11 En Avant Guingamp 12 4 4 4 12 15 16 12 Olympique Marseille 12 4 3 5 18 13 15 13 Stade de Reims 12 4 3 5 11 12 15 14 Girondins Bordeaux 12 3 5 4 14 18 14 15 Bastia 12 4 1 7 13 18 13 16 Lille 12 2 6 4 6 7 12 17 Montpellier HSC 12 2 3 7 9 15 9 18 GFC Ajaccio 12 2 3 7 9 16 9 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 12 1 6 5 12 21 9 20 ES Troyes AC 12 0 4 8 5 21 4 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 6 Angers SCO v Stade Rennes (1930) Saturday, November 7 Paris St Germain v Toulouse (1600) Caen v En Avant Guingamp (1900) FC Lorient v ES Troyes AC (1900) Lille v Bastia (1900) Montpellier HSC v Nantes (1900) Stade de Reims v GFC Ajaccio (1900) Sunday, November 8 Olympique Marseille v Nice (1600) Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (2000) Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (2000)
MILAN, March 24 Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to play his 1,000th senior game on Friday when Italy host Albania in a World Cup qualifier.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56 2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45 3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36 4 Brisbane Roar 23 8 9 6 32 30 33 5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44