Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 FC Lorient 1 Caen 0 Nantes 2 Angers SCO 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Toulouse 1 Nice 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Stade Rennes 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Saturday, April 1 Olympique Marseille 1 Dijon FCO 1 Bastia 0 Lille 1 Friday, March 31 En Avant de Guingamp 1 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 30 22 5 3 87 26 71 2 Paris St Germain 30 21 5 4 60 21 68 ------------------------- 3 Nice 31 19 10 2 50 25 67 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 30 16 3 11 61 35 51 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 31 13 8 10 44 38 47 6 Girondins Bordeaux 31 12 10 9 43 39 46 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 30 11 11 8 34 24 44 8 En Avant de Guingamp 31 11 8 12 38 39 41 9 Nantes 31 11 8 12 30 45 41 10 Toulouse 31 10 10 11 33 33 40 11 Stade Rennes 31 9 13 9 29 34 40 12 Angers SCO 31 11 6 14 32 40 39 13 Lille 31 10 7 14 30 37 37 14 Metz 29 9 8 12 29 53 35 15 Montpellier HSC 31 8 9 14 43 55 33 16 Caen 31 9 5 17 31 52 32 17 Dijon FCO 31 6 11 14 39 48 29 ------------------------- 18 AS Nancy-Lorraine 31 7 7 17 21 41 28 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 31 8 4 19 33 61 28 20 Bastia 31 5 10 16 24 45 25 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17