Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 FC Lorient 0 St Etienne 1 Lille 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Olympique Marseille 6 ES Troyes AC 0 Saturday, August 22 Nantes 1 Stade de Reims 0 GFC Ajaccio 0 Angers SCO 2 Nice 2 Caen 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Rennes 2 Bastia 3 En Avant Guingamp 0 Toulouse 1 Monaco 1 Friday, August 21 Montpellier HSC 0 Paris St Germain 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 2 Bastia 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Angers SCO 3 2 1 0 4 0 7 ------------------------- 4 Nantes 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 6 Caen 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Stade de Reims 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 ------------------------- 8 Monaco 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 9 Nice 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 10 Toulouse 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 11 St Etienne 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 12 Olympique Lyon 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 13 Olympique Marseille 3 1 0 2 6 2 3 14 Girondins Bordeaux 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 15 FC Lorient 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 16 Lille 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 17 ES Troyes AC 3 0 2 1 3 9 2 18 GFC Ajaccio 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 ------------------------- 19 Montpellier HSC 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 20 En Avant Guingamp 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation