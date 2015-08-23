Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
FC Lorient 0 St Etienne 1
Lille 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Olympique Marseille 6 ES Troyes AC 0
Saturday, August 22
Nantes 1 Stade de Reims 0
GFC Ajaccio 0 Angers SCO 2
Nice 2 Caen 1
Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Rennes 2
Bastia 3 En Avant Guingamp 0
Toulouse 1 Monaco 1
Friday, August 21
Montpellier HSC 0 Paris St Germain 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
2 Bastia 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
-------------------------
4 Nantes 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 Caen 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
6 Stade de Reims 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
-------------------------
8 Monaco 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
9 Nice 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
10 Toulouse 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 St Etienne 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
12 Olympique Lyon 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
13 Olympique Marseille 3 1 0 2 6 2 3
14 Girondins Bordeaux 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
15 FC Lorient 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
16 Lille 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
17 ES Troyes AC 3 0 2 1 3 9 2
18 GFC Ajaccio 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
-------------------------
19 Montpellier HSC 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
20 En Avant Guingamp 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation