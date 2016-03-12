March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
En Avant Guingamp 2 St Etienne 0
FC Lorient 1 Olympique Marseille 1
GFC Ajaccio 1 Caen 0
Montpellier HSC 0 Nice 2
Bastia 1 Lille 2
Toulouse 4 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Friday, March 11
Monaco 2 Stade de Reims 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 29 23 5 1 68 15 74
2 Monaco 30 13 13 4 44 34 52
-------------------------
3 Nice 30 13 8 9 43 33 47
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 29 13 6 10 45 31 45
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 29 11 11 7 40 34 44
6 Caen 30 13 4 13 32 39 43
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 30 12 6 12 33 34 42
8 Nantes 29 10 11 8 27 28 41
9 Lille 30 9 13 8 25 24 40
10 Olympique Marseille 30 8 15 7 40 31 39
11 Angers SCO 29 10 9 10 29 29 39
12 FC Lorient 30 9 12 9 41 42 39
13 Bastia 30 11 6 13 28 31 39
14 Girondins Bordeaux 30 9 11 10 38 48 38
15 Montpellier HSC 30 10 6 14 36 35 36
16 En Avant Guingamp 30 9 8 13 36 45 35
17 Stade de Reims 30 8 9 13 34 43 33
18 GFC Ajaccio 30 7 12 11 31 40 33
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 30 5 11 14 32 48 26
20 ES Troyes AC 29 2 8 19 21 59 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
ES Troyes AC v Paris St Germain (1300)
Nantes v Angers SCO (1600)
Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyon (2000)