Feb 18 Ligue 1 results and standings on Saturday. Ajaccio 0 Stade Brest 0 AS Nancy 0 Toulouse 3 Caen 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Dijon FCO 3 Nice 0 FC Lorient 0 Lille 1 Sochaux 0 Auxerre 0 Olympique Marseille 1 Valenciennes 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 23 15 5 3 38 19 50 2 Montpellier HSC 23 15 4 4 45 23 49 ------------------------- 3 Lille 23 11 9 3 41 26 42 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 23 10 9 4 34 22 39 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 23 12 3 8 37 27 39 6 Stade Rennes 23 11 6 6 33 25 39 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 24 10 7 7 25 23 37 8 St Etienne 22 10 6 6 25 24 36 9 Girondins Bordeaux 23 8 9 6 29 27 33 10 Valenciennes 24 7 6 11 24 27 27 11 FC Lorient 23 6 9 8 22 26 27 12 Stade Brest 24 4 14 6 21 22 26 13 Dijon FCO 24 7 5 12 29 42 26 14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 5 9 9 31 37 24 15 Caen 23 6 6 11 28 35 24 16 AS Nancy 24 5 8 11 22 33 23 17 Ajaccio 24 5 8 11 25 42 23 ------------------------- 18 Auxerre 23 4 9 10 29 36 21 19 Nice 24 4 8 12 22 29 20 20 Sochaux 23 4 8 11 22 37 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Playing on Sunday Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Lyon (1600) St Etienne v Stade Rennes (1600) Paris St Germain v Montpellier HSC (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)