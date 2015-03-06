March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, March 6 Toulouse 1 Olympique Marseille 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 27 16 6 5 51 21 54 2 Olympique Marseille 28 16 5 7 56 31 53 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 27 14 11 2 46 23 53 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 26 12 8 6 26 19 44 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 27 11 10 6 30 22 43 6 Montpellier HSC 26 12 6 8 35 25 42 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 27 11 9 7 32 32 42 8 Nantes 27 9 9 9 21 26 36 9 Lille 27 9 8 10 23 24 35 10 Stade Rennes 27 9 8 10 27 34 35 11 En Avant Guingamp 27 11 2 14 30 39 35 12 Caen 27 9 7 11 42 40 34 13 Nice 27 9 7 11 29 32 34 14 Bastia 27 8 9 10 28 30 33 15 Stade de Reims 27 8 8 11 31 43 32 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 27 10 2 15 29 41 32 17 FC Lorient 27 9 4 14 31 35 31 ------------------------- 18 Toulouse 28 8 5 15 29 47 29 19 Racing Lens 27 5 7 15 25 39 22 20 Metz 27 5 7 15 20 38 22 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Paris St Germain v Racing Lens (1600) Caen v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Monaco (1900) Stade Rennes v Metz (1900) Bastia v Nice (1900) Stade de Reims v Nantes (1900) Sunday, March 8 St Etienne v FC Lorient (1300) En Avant Guingamp v Lille (1600) Montpellier HSC v Olympique Lyon (2000)