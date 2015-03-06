March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, March 6
Toulouse 1 Olympique Marseille 6
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 27 16 6 5 51 21 54
2 Olympique Marseille 28 16 5 7 56 31 53
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 27 14 11 2 46 23 53
-------------------------
4 Monaco 26 12 8 6 26 19 44
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 27 11 10 6 30 22 43
6 Montpellier HSC 26 12 6 8 35 25 42
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 27 11 9 7 32 32 42
8 Nantes 27 9 9 9 21 26 36
9 Lille 27 9 8 10 23 24 35
10 Stade Rennes 27 9 8 10 27 34 35
11 En Avant Guingamp 27 11 2 14 30 39 35
12 Caen 27 9 7 11 42 40 34
13 Nice 27 9 7 11 29 32 34
14 Bastia 27 8 9 10 28 30 33
15 Stade de Reims 27 8 8 11 31 43 32
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 27 10 2 15 29 41 32
17 FC Lorient 27 9 4 14 31 35 31
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 28 8 5 15 29 47 29
19 Racing Lens 27 5 7 15 25 39 22
20 Metz 27 5 7 15 20 38 22
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Paris St Germain v Racing Lens (1600)
Caen v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Monaco (1900)
Stade Rennes v Metz (1900)
Bastia v Nice (1900)
Stade de Reims v Nantes (1900)
Sunday, March 8
St Etienne v FC Lorient (1300)
En Avant Guingamp v Lille (1600)
Montpellier HSC v Olympique Lyon (2000)