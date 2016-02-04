Soccer-Asian Champions League group A results and standings

April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group A matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) 1 Esteghlal FC (Iran) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Esteghlal FC 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 2 Al Taawun 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 ------------------------- 3 Lokomotiv Tashkent 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 4 Al Ahli Dubai 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT):