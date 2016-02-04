Feb 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 4
Stade Rennes 0 St Etienne 1
Wednesday, February 3
En Avant Guingamp 4 ES Troyes AC 0
Nantes 3 GFC Ajaccio 1
Lille 1 Caen 0
Nice 1 Toulouse 0
Olympique Lyon 3 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Paris St Germain 3 FC Lorient 1
Stade de Reims 2 Angers SCO 1
Tuesday, February 2
Monaco 2 Bastia 0
Montpellier HSC 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 24 21 3 0 61 11 66
2 Monaco 24 11 9 4 35 28 42
-------------------------
3 Nice 24 11 6 7 38 28 39
-------------------------
4 Angers SCO 24 10 7 7 25 20 37
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 24 11 3 10 26 27 36
6 Caen 24 11 3 10 26 29 36
-------------------------
7 Nantes 24 9 8 7 24 23 35
8 Olympique Marseille 24 8 10 6 34 24 34
9 Stade Rennes 24 8 10 6 32 30 34
10 Olympique Lyon 24 9 6 9 31 27 33
11 Girondins Bordeaux 24 8 9 7 31 33 33
12 FC Lorient 24 7 9 8 33 35 30
13 En Avant Guingamp 24 8 6 10 26 30 30
14 Lille 24 6 11 7 19 19 29
15 Bastia 24 8 4 12 22 29 28
16 Stade de Reims 24 6 8 10 25 33 26
17 GFC Ajaccio 24 6 8 10 25 34 26
18 Montpellier HSC 24 7 4 13 27 30 25
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 24 4 8 12 25 42 20
20 ES Troyes AC 24 1 8 15 16 49 11
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation