Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
FC Lorient 4 Ajaccio 4
Bastia 3 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Saturday, October 27
AS Nancy 0 Paris St Germain 1
Lille 2 Valenciennes 1
Montpellier HSC 3 Nice 1
Stade de Reims 1 ES Troyes AC 1
Toulouse 3 Stade Brest 1
Friday, October 26
St Etienne 2 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 10 6 4 0 16 5 22
2 Toulouse 10 5 4 1 18 10 19
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 9 6 1 2 12 8 19
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 9 5 3 1 14 8 18
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 10 4 3 3 17 7 15
6 Valenciennes 10 4 3 3 20 11 15
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 10 4 3 3 12 8 15
8 Girondins Bordeaux 10 3 6 1 12 10 15
9 FC Lorient 10 3 6 1 19 19 15
10 Lille 10 3 5 2 13 12 14
11 Bastia 10 4 2 4 15 21 14
12 Stade Rennes 10 4 1 5 12 14 13
13 Montpellier HSC 10 3 2 5 15 15 11
14 Ajaccio 10 3 4 3 10 13 11
15 Stade Brest 10 3 1 6 9 17 10
16 Nice 10 1 6 3 13 16 9
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 9 2 2 5 10 15 8
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
19 ES Troyes AC 10 1 3 6 10 19 6
20 AS Nancy 10 1 2 7 3 16 5
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
Sochaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800) Postponed
Sunday, October 28
Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (2000) Postponed