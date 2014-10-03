Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Stade de Reims 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 8 6 1 1 21 7 19
2 Girondins Bordeaux 9 5 2 2 15 9 17
-------------------------
3 Lille 8 4 3 1 7 2 15
-------------------------
4 Paris St Germain 8 3 5 0 14 5 14
-------------------------
5 Metz 8 4 2 2 10 6 14
6 St Etienne 8 4 2 2 9 9 14
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 8 4 1 3 7 4 13
8 Nice 8 4 1 3 8 11 13
9 Nantes 8 3 3 2 6 6 12
10 Olympique Lyon 8 3 2 3 12 8 11
11 Toulouse 8 3 2 3 12 11 11
12 Monaco 8 3 1 4 7 10 10
13 Stade de Reims 9 3 1 5 9 19 10
14 Caen 8 2 2 4 8 8 8
15 Racing Lens 8 2 2 4 7 8 8
16 Stade Rennes 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
17 Bastia 8 1 4 3 7 11 7
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 8 2 1 5 6 11 7
19 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 8 2 1 5 8 16 7
20 En Avant Guingamp 8 2 0 6 4 12 6
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Caen v Olympique Marseille (1500)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Metz (1800)
Nice v Montpellier HSC (1800)
Stade Rennes v Racing Lens (1800)
Bastia v FC Lorient (1800)
Sunday, October 5
St Etienne v Toulouse (1200)
En Avant Guingamp v Nantes (1500)
Olympique Lyon v Lille (1500)
Paris St Germain v Monaco (1900)