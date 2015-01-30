Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 30
Paris St Germain 1 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 22 15 3 4 47 17 48
2 Paris St Germain 23 13 8 2 40 19 47
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 22 14 2 6 42 22 44
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 22 11 7 4 24 14 40
-------------------------
5 Monaco 22 11 6 5 25 18 39
6 Montpellier HSC 22 10 5 7 30 22 35
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 22 9 6 7 27 29 33
8 Nice 22 9 4 9 28 29 31
9 Nantes 22 8 7 7 19 22 31
10 Stade Rennes 23 8 6 9 23 30 30
11 Stade de Reims 22 8 5 9 27 36 29
12 En Avant Guingamp 22 9 1 12 26 35 28
13 Lille 22 7 6 9 17 19 27
14 Bastia 22 5 8 9 21 26 23
15 FC Lorient 22 7 2 13 25 32 23
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 22 7 2 13 24 38 23
17 Toulouse 22 6 4 12 23 34 22
-------------------------
18 Caen 22 5 6 11 30 35 21
19 Racing Lens 22 5 5 12 20 28 20
20 Metz 22 5 5 12 19 32 20
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 31
Olympique Marseille v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1530)
FC Lorient v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Metz v Nice (1900)
Nantes v Lille (1900)
Racing Lens v Bastia (1900)
Toulouse v Stade de Reims (1900)
Sunday, February 1
Caen v St Etienne (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v En Avant Guingamp (1600)
Monaco v Olympique Lyon (2000)