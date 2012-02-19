Feb 19 Results and standings from Ligue 1 on
Sunday
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Olympique Lyon 0
Paris St Germain 2 Montpellier HSC 2
St Etienne 4 Stade Rennes 0
Saturday, February 18
Ajaccio 0 Stade Brest 0
AS Nancy 0 Toulouse 3
Caen 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Dijon FCO 3 Nice 0
FC Lorient 0 Lille 1
Sochaux 0 Auxerre 0
Olympique Marseille 1 Valenciennes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 24 15 6 3 40 21 51
2 Montpellier HSC 24 15 5 4 47 25 50
-------------------------
3 Lille 23 11 9 3 41 26 42
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 23 10 9 4 34 22 39
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 24 12 3 9 37 28 39
6 St Etienne 23 11 6 6 29 24 39
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 24 11 6 7 33 29 39
8 Toulouse 24 10 7 7 25 23 37
9 Girondins Bordeaux 24 9 9 6 30 27 36
10 Valenciennes 24 7 6 11 24 27 27
11 FC Lorient 23 6 9 8 22 26 27
12 Stade Brest 24 4 14 6 21 22 26
13 Dijon FCO 24 7 5 12 29 42 26
14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 5 9 9 31 37 24
15 Caen 23 6 6 11 28 35 24
16 AS Nancy 24 5 8 11 22 33 23
17 Ajaccio 24 5 8 11 25 42 23
-------------------------
18 Auxerre 23 4 9 10 29 36 21
19 Nice 24 4 8 12 22 29 20
20 Sochaux 23 4 8 11 22 37 20
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation