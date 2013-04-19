UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympique Lyon 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 32 20 7 5 57 20 67 2 Olympique Lyon 33 17 8 8 54 35 59 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 32 17 7 8 36 32 58 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 32 14 12 6 51 25 54 ------------------------- 5 Nice 32 15 9 8 48 37 54 6 Lille 32 14 11 7 48 31 53 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 33 14 6 13 50 43 48 8 FC Lorient 32 12 11 9 52 51 47 9 Girondins Bordeaux 32 11 13 8 33 28 46 10 Stade Rennes 32 12 6 14 43 47 42 11 Toulouse 32 10 11 11 40 41 41 12 Bastia 32 11 6 15 43 60 39 13 Stade de Reims 32 9 10 13 31 37 37 14 Valenciennes 32 9 10 13 41 48 37 15 Ajaccio 32 8 13 11 33 41 35 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 32 8 10 14 38 46 34 17 Sochaux 32 8 8 16 32 50 32 ------------------------- 18 AS Nancy 32 7 10 15 30 48 31 19 Stade Brest 32 8 5 19 29 50 29 20 ES Troyes AC 32 4 13 15 36 55 25 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Olympique Marseille v Stade Brest (1500) Sunday, April 21 Bastia v Lille (1200) AS Nancy v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1500) Sochaux v Girondins Bordeaux (1500) Stade de Reims v Valenciennes (1500) Toulouse v FC Lorient (1500) Paris St Germain v Nice (1900)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)