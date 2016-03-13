March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
ES Troyes AC 0 Paris St Germain 9
Nantes 2 Angers SCO 0
Stade Rennes 2 Olympique Lyon 2
Saturday, March 12
En Avant Guingamp 2 St Etienne 0
FC Lorient 1 Olympique Marseille 1
GFC Ajaccio 1 Caen 0
Montpellier HSC 0 Nice 2
Bastia 1 Lille 2
Toulouse 4 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Friday, March 11
Monaco 2 Stade de Reims 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Paris St Germain 30 24 5 1 77 15 77
2 Monaco 30 13 13 4 44 34 52
-------------------------
3 Nice 30 13 8 9 43 33 47
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 30 13 7 10 47 33 46
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 30 11 12 7 42 36 45
6 Nantes 30 11 11 8 29 28 44
-------------------------
7 Caen 30 13 4 13 32 39 43
8 St Etienne 30 12 6 12 33 34 42
9 Lille 30 9 13 8 25 24 40
10 Olympique Marseille 30 8 15 7 40 31 39
11 FC Lorient 30 9 12 9 41 42 39
12 Angers SCO 30 10 9 11 29 31 39
13 Bastia 30 11 6 13 28 31 39
14 Girondins Bordeaux 30 9 11 10 38 48 38
15 Montpellier HSC 30 10 6 14 36 35 36
16 En Avant Guingamp 30 9 8 13 36 45 35
17 Stade de Reims 30 8 9 13 34 43 33
18 GFC Ajaccio 30 7 12 11 31 40 33
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 30 5 11 14 32 48 26
20 ES Troyes AC 30 2 8 20 21 68 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation