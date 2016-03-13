March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 ES Troyes AC 0 Paris St Germain 9 Nantes 2 Angers SCO 0 Stade Rennes 2 Olympique Lyon 2 Saturday, March 12 En Avant Guingamp 2 St Etienne 0 FC Lorient 1 Olympique Marseille 1 GFC Ajaccio 1 Caen 0 Montpellier HSC 0 Nice 2 Bastia 1 Lille 2 Toulouse 4 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Friday, March 11 Monaco 2 Stade de Reims 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Paris St Germain 30 24 5 1 77 15 77 2 Monaco 30 13 13 4 44 34 52 ------------------------- 3 Nice 30 13 8 9 43 33 47 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 30 13 7 10 47 33 46 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 30 11 12 7 42 36 45 6 Nantes 30 11 11 8 29 28 44 ------------------------- 7 Caen 30 13 4 13 32 39 43 8 St Etienne 30 12 6 12 33 34 42 9 Lille 30 9 13 8 25 24 40 10 Olympique Marseille 30 8 15 7 40 31 39 11 FC Lorient 30 9 12 9 41 42 39 12 Angers SCO 30 10 9 11 29 31 39 13 Bastia 30 11 6 13 28 31 39 14 Girondins Bordeaux 30 9 11 10 38 48 38 15 Montpellier HSC 30 10 6 14 36 35 36 16 En Avant Guingamp 30 9 8 13 36 45 35 17 Stade de Reims 30 8 9 13 34 43 33 18 GFC Ajaccio 30 7 12 11 31 40 33 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 30 5 11 14 32 48 26 20 ES Troyes AC 30 2 8 20 21 68 14 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation