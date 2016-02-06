Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 6
Angers SCO 0 Olympique Lyon 3
Monaco 1 Nice 0
Caen 0 Stade de Reims 2
FC Lorient 1 Montpellier HSC 1
GFC Ajaccio 0 En Avant Guingamp 0
Bastia 2 ES Troyes AC 0
Toulouse 0 Nantes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 24 21 3 0 61 11 66
2 Monaco 25 12 9 4 36 28 45
-------------------------
3 Nice 25 11 6 8 38 29 39
-------------------------
4 Angers SCO 25 10 7 8 25 23 37
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 25 10 6 9 34 27 36
6 Nantes 25 9 9 7 24 23 36
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 24 11 3 10 26 27 36
8 Caen 25 11 3 11 26 31 36
9 Olympique Marseille 24 8 10 6 34 24 34
10 Stade Rennes 24 8 10 6 32 30 34
11 Girondins Bordeaux 24 8 9 7 31 33 33
12 FC Lorient 25 7 10 8 34 36 31
13 En Avant Guingamp 25 8 7 10 26 30 31
14 Bastia 25 9 4 12 24 29 31
15 Lille 24 6 11 7 19 19 29
16 Stade de Reims 25 7 8 10 27 33 29
17 GFC Ajaccio 25 6 9 10 25 34 27
18 Montpellier HSC 25 7 5 13 28 31 26
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 25 4 9 12 25 42 21
20 ES Troyes AC 25 1 8 16 16 51 11
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 7
Lille v Stade Rennes (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (2000)