Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, February 6 Angers SCO 0 Olympique Lyon 3 Monaco 1 Nice 0 Caen 0 Stade de Reims 2 FC Lorient 1 Montpellier HSC 1 GFC Ajaccio 0 En Avant Guingamp 0 Bastia 2 ES Troyes AC 0 Toulouse 0 Nantes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 24 21 3 0 61 11 66 2 Monaco 25 12 9 4 36 28 45 ------------------------- 3 Nice 25 11 6 8 38 29 39 ------------------------- 4 Angers SCO 25 10 7 8 25 23 37 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 25 10 6 9 34 27 36 6 Nantes 25 9 9 7 24 23 36 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 24 11 3 10 26 27 36 8 Caen 25 11 3 11 26 31 36 9 Olympique Marseille 24 8 10 6 34 24 34 10 Stade Rennes 24 8 10 6 32 30 34 11 Girondins Bordeaux 24 8 9 7 31 33 33 12 FC Lorient 25 7 10 8 34 36 31 13 En Avant Guingamp 25 8 7 10 26 30 31 14 Bastia 25 9 4 12 24 29 31 15 Lille 24 6 11 7 19 19 29 16 Stade de Reims 25 7 8 10 27 33 29 17 GFC Ajaccio 25 6 9 10 25 34 27 18 Montpellier HSC 25 7 5 13 28 31 26 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 25 4 9 12 25 42 21 20 ES Troyes AC 25 1 8 16 16 51 11 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 7 Lille v Stade Rennes (1300) Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1600) Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (2000)