April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 27
Sochaux 1 Paris St Germain 1
Lille 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Olympique Lyon 4 Bastia 1
Saturday, April 26
Ajaccio 1 Monaco 4
En Avant Guingamp 1 Valenciennes 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 St Etienne 2
Montpellier HSC 2 Toulouse 1
Nice 1 Stade de Reims 0
Stade Rennes 1 FC Lorient 1
Friday, April 25
Nantes 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 35 25 8 2 76 20 83
2 Monaco 35 22 9 4 59 28 75
-------------------------
3 Lille 35 19 10 6 40 21 67
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 35 17 9 9 48 32 60
5 Olympique Lyon 35 16 10 9 53 39 58
-------------------------
6 Olympique Marseille 35 14 11 10 47 37 53
7 Girondins Bordeaux 35 12 12 11 46 41 48
8 Stade de Reims 35 11 12 12 41 47 45
9 Toulouse 35 11 12 12 42 49 45
10 Nantes 35 12 8 15 36 39 44
11 Bastia 35 12 8 15 39 55 44
12 FC Lorient 35 11 10 14 45 49 43
13 Montpellier HSC 35 8 18 9 45 45 42
14 Nice 35 12 6 17 30 39 42
15 Stade Rennes 35 9 13 13 41 41 40
16 En Avant Guingamp 35 10 8 17 31 40 38
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 35 9 11 15 34 50 38
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 35 8 10 17 33 57 34
19 Valenciennes 35 7 8 20 35 59 29
R20 Ajaccio 35 3 11 21 34 67 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation