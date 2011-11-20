Nov 20 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday. Paris St Germain 0 AS Nancy 1 Stade Brest 2 Sochaux 0 Valenciennes 2 Auxerre 1

Played on Saturday Ajaccio 2 Caen 2 Dijon FCO 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 FC Lorient 1 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympique Marseille 0 Nice 0 St Etienne 2

Played on Friday Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Rennes 2 Toulouse 0 Lille 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 14 9 3 2 26 12 30 2 Montpellier HSC 14 9 3 2 29 16 30 ------------------------ 3 Lille 14 6 7 1 22 13 25 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 14 7 4 3 24 17 25 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 14 7 2 5 22 17 23 6 Toulouse 14 6 5 3 13 12 23 ------------------------- 7 FC Lorient 14 5 5 4 16 14 20 8 St Etienne 14 5 5 4 14 16 20 9 Caen 14 5 4 5 22 21 19 10 Olympique Marseille 14 4 6 4 17 15 18 11 Sochaux 14 4 5 5 20 27 17 12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 3 7 4 17 19 16 13 Stade Brest 14 2 9 3 15 14 15 14 Auxerre 14 3 6 5 20 20 15 15 Valenciennes 14 3 5 6 15 15 14 16 AS Nancy 14 3 5 6 11 16 14 17 Dijon FCO 14 4 2 8 15 28 14 ------------------------- 18 Girondins Bordeaux 14 2 7 5 15 21 13 19 Nice 14 2 5 7 12 16 11 20 Ajaccio 14 1 5 8 12 28 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)