Nov 20 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Paris St Germain 0 AS Nancy 1
Stade Brest 2 Sochaux 0
Valenciennes 2 Auxerre 1
Played on Saturday
Ajaccio 2 Caen 2
Dijon FCO 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 FC Lorient 1
Montpellier HSC 1 Olympique Marseille 0
Nice 0 St Etienne 2
Played on Friday
Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Rennes 2
Toulouse 0 Lille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 14 9 3 2 26 12 30
2 Montpellier HSC 14 9 3 2 29 16 30
------------------------
3 Lille 14 6 7 1 22 13 25
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 14 7 4 3 24 17 25
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 14 7 2 5 22 17 23
6 Toulouse 14 6 5 3 13 12 23
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 14 5 5 4 16 14 20
8 St Etienne 14 5 5 4 14 16 20
9 Caen 14 5 4 5 22 21 19
10 Olympique Marseille 14 4 6 4 17 15 18
11 Sochaux 14 4 5 5 20 27 17
12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 3 7 4 17 19 16
13 Stade Brest 14 2 9 3 15 14 15
14 Auxerre 14 3 6 5 20 20 15
15 Valenciennes 14 3 5 6 15 15 14
16 AS Nancy 14 3 5 6 11 16 14
17 Dijon FCO 14 4 2 8 15 28 14
-------------------------
18 Girondins Bordeaux 14 2 7 5 15 21 13
19 Nice 14 2 5 7 12 16 11
20 Ajaccio 14 1 5 8 12 28 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)