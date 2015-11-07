Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
Caen 2 En Avant Guingamp 1
FC Lorient 4 ES Troyes AC 1
Lille 1 Bastia 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Nantes 1
Paris St Germain 5 Toulouse 0
Stade de Reims 1 GFC Ajaccio 2
Friday, November 6
Angers SCO 0 Stade Rennes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 13 11 2 0 31 6 35
2 Caen 13 8 0 5 14 14 24
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 12 6 4 2 16 7 22
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 12 7 1 4 17 14 22
-------------------------
5 Angers SCO 13 6 4 3 12 9 22
6 FC Lorient 13 5 5 3 22 18 20
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 13 5 5 3 17 14 20
8 Monaco 12 5 5 2 16 15 20
9 Nantes 13 6 1 6 12 14 19
10 Nice 12 5 3 4 26 17 18
11 En Avant Guingamp 13 4 4 5 13 17 16
12 Olympique Marseille 12 4 3 5 18 13 15
13 Stade de Reims 13 4 3 6 12 14 15
14 Girondins Bordeaux 12 3 5 4 14 18 14
15 Bastia 13 4 2 7 14 19 14
16 Lille 13 2 7 4 7 8 13
17 Montpellier HSC 13 3 3 7 11 16 12
18 GFC Ajaccio 13 3 3 7 11 17 12
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 13 1 6 6 12 26 9
20 ES Troyes AC 13 0 4 9 6 25 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Olympique Marseille v Nice (1600)
Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (2000)
Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (2000)