Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 31
FC Lorient 0 Montpellier HSC 0
Metz 0 Nice 0
Nantes 1 Lille 1
Olympique Marseille 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Racing Lens 1 Bastia 1
Toulouse 1 Stade de Reims 0
Friday, January 30
Paris St Germain 1 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 22 15 3 4 47 17 48
2 Olympique Marseille 23 15 2 6 43 22 47
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 23 13 8 2 40 19 47
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 22 11 7 4 24 14 40
-------------------------
5 Monaco 22 11 6 5 25 18 39
6 Montpellier HSC 23 10 6 7 30 22 36
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 22 9 6 7 27 29 33
8 Nice 23 9 5 9 28 29 32
9 Nantes 23 8 8 7 20 23 32
10 Stade Rennes 23 8 6 9 23 30 30
11 Stade de Reims 23 8 5 10 27 37 29
12 Lille 23 7 7 9 18 20 28
13 En Avant Guingamp 22 9 1 12 26 35 28
14 Toulouse 23 7 4 12 24 34 25
15 Bastia 23 5 9 9 22 27 24
16 FC Lorient 23 7 3 13 25 32 24
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 7 2 14 24 39 23
-------------------------
18 Caen 22 5 6 11 30 35 21
19 Racing Lens 23 5 6 12 21 29 21
20 Metz 23 5 6 12 19 32 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 1
Caen v St Etienne (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v En Avant Guingamp (1600)
Monaco v Olympique Lyon (2000)