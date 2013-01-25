Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 25
Valenciennes 0 Olympique Lyon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 22 13 6 3 37 18 45
2 Paris St Germain 21 12 6 3 37 12 42
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 21 13 2 6 28 25 41
-------------------------
4 Nice 21 9 8 4 33 26 35
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 21 11 2 8 31 26 35
6 FC Lorient 21 9 7 5 35 33 34
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 21 7 11 3 23 15 32
8 St Etienne 21 8 7 6 27 16 31
9 Toulouse 21 8 6 7 29 23 30
10 Lille 21 7 9 5 26 22 30
11 Valenciennes 22 8 6 8 32 32 30
12 Montpellier HSC 21 8 5 8 33 27 29
13 Bastia 21 7 4 10 28 44 25
14 Stade Brest 21 7 3 11 22 29 24
15 Sochaux 21 6 4 11 21 30 22
16 Ajaccio 21 5 8 8 22 30 21
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 5 5 11 22 34 20
-------------------------
18 Stade de Reims 21 4 7 10 17 23 19
19 ES Troyes AC 21 2 7 12 23 42 13
20 AS Nancy 21 1 9 11 18 37 12
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 26
Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (1600)
AS Nancy v FC Lorient (1900)
ES Troyes AC v Stade Brest (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Ajaccio (1900)
Montpellier HSC v Sochaux (1900)
Stade de Reims v Toulouse (1900)
Sunday, January 27
St Etienne v Bastia (1300)
Nice v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Paris St Germain v Lille (2000)