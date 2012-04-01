April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
Ligue 1 on Sunday
Caen 0 Ajaccio 0
Lille 2 Toulouse 1
Stade Rennes 1 Olympique Lyon 1
Saturday, March 31
Auxerre 2 Valenciennes 0
AS Nancy 2 Paris St Germain 1
FC Lorient 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Sochaux 2 Stade Brest 1
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Dijon FCO 1
St Etienne 2 Nice 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 29 18 6 5 53 27 60
2 Paris St Germain 30 17 9 4 54 32 60
-------------------------
3 Lille 30 15 11 4 55 32 56
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 30 15 5 10 47 37 50
-------------------------
5 Toulouse 30 14 8 8 32 26 50
6 St Etienne 30 13 7 10 37 34 46
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 30 12 9 9 38 34 45
8 Girondins Bordeaux 30 10 12 8 36 33 42
9 Olympique Marseille 29 10 10 9 36 30 40
10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 30 10 9 11 42 43 39
11 AS Nancy 30 9 9 12 29 37 36
12 Valenciennes 30 9 7 14 29 36 34
13 Dijon FCO 30 9 7 14 37 49 34
14 FC Lorient 30 7 11 12 28 38 32
15 Ajaccio 30 7 11 12 31 49 32
16 Nice 30 7 10 13 30 36 31
17 Stade Brest 30 5 15 10 24 29 30
-------------------------
18 Caen 30 7 9 14 32 44 30
19 Sochaux 30 7 9 14 31 46 30
20 Auxerre 30 5 12 13 35 44 27
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation