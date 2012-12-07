Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Toulouse 0 Bastia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 15 9 4 2 28 15 31 2 Olympique Marseille 15 9 2 4 20 16 29 ------------------------- 3 St Etienne 15 7 5 3 24 10 26 ------------------------- 4 Paris St Germain 15 7 5 3 24 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Valenciennes 15 7 4 4 28 16 25 6 Girondins Bordeaux 15 6 7 2 20 13 25 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 15 8 1 6 21 19 25 8 Toulouse 16 6 5 5 23 17 23 9 Nice 15 5 7 3 21 20 22 10 Lille 15 5 6 4 16 15 21 11 FC Lorient 15 5 6 4 23 27 21 12 Bastia 16 5 4 7 21 33 19 13 Montpellier HSC 15 4 5 6 19 19 17 14 Stade Brest 15 5 2 8 15 20 17 15 Stade de Reims 15 4 4 7 13 15 16 16 Ajaccio 15 4 6 5 15 19 16 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 15 4 4 7 17 23 16 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 15 4 3 8 15 22 15 19 ES Troyes AC 15 1 5 9 16 32 8 20 AS Nancy 15 1 5 9 10 26 8 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Paris St Germain v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1600) AS Nancy v Valenciennes (1900) ES Troyes AC v Nice (1900) Sochaux v Lille (1900) Montpellier HSC v Ajaccio (1900) Stade Rennes v Stade Brest (1900) Sunday, December 9 Stade de Reims v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) Olympique Marseille v FC Lorient (1600) St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.