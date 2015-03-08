Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 En Avant Guingamp 0 Lille 1 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympique Lyon 5 St Etienne 2 FC Lorient 0 Saturday, March 7 Caen 1 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Monaco 3 Paris St Germain 4 Racing Lens 1 Stade Rennes 1 Metz 0 Bastia 2 Nice 1 Stade de Reims 3 Nantes 1 Friday, March 6 Toulouse 1 Olympique Marseille 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 28 17 6 5 56 22 57 2 Paris St Germain 28 15 11 2 50 24 56 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 28 16 5 7 56 31 53 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 27 13 8 6 29 20 47 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 28 12 10 6 32 22 46 6 Girondins Bordeaux 28 12 9 7 34 33 45 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 27 12 6 9 36 30 42 8 Lille 28 10 8 10 24 24 38 9 Stade Rennes 28 10 8 10 28 34 38 10 Bastia 28 9 9 10 30 31 36 11 Nantes 28 9 9 10 22 29 36 12 Stade de Reims 28 9 8 11 34 44 35 13 En Avant Guingamp 28 11 2 15 30 40 35 14 Caen 28 9 7 12 43 42 34 15 Nice 28 9 7 12 30 34 34 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 28 10 2 16 30 44 32 17 FC Lorient 28 9 4 15 31 37 31 ------------------------- 18 Toulouse 28 8 5 15 29 47 29 19 Racing Lens 28 5 7 16 26 43 22 20 Metz 28 5 7 16 20 39 22 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S