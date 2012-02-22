Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
Feb 22 Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Wednesday Caen 2 Auxerre 1 Sochaux 0 Lille 1 St Etienne 4 FC Lorient 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 24 15 6 3 40 21 51 2 Montpellier HSC 24 15 5 4 47 25 50 ------------------------- 3 Lille 24 12 9 3 42 26 45 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 24 12 6 6 33 26 42 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 23 10 9 4 34 22 39 6 Olympique Lyon 24 12 3 9 37 28 39 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 24 11 6 7 33 29 39 8 Toulouse 24 10 7 7 25 23 37 9 Girondins Bordeaux 24 9 9 6 30 27 36 10 Valenciennes 24 7 6 11 24 27 27 11 Caen 24 7 6 11 30 36 27 12 FC Lorient 24 6 9 9 24 30 27 13 Stade Brest 24 4 14 6 21 22 26 14 Dijon FCO 24 7 5 12 29 42 26 15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 5 9 9 31 37 24 16 AS Nancy 24 5 8 11 22 33 23 17 Ajaccio 24 5 8 11 25 42 23 ------------------------- 18 Auxerre 24 4 9 11 30 38 21 19 Nice 24 4 8 12 22 29 20 20 Sochaux 24 4 8 12 22 38 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25 Auxerre v St Etienne (1800) Ajaccio v Dijon FCO (1800) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v AS Nancy (1800) Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1800) Nice v Caen (1800) Valenciennes v FC Lorient (1800) Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (2000)
Sunday, February 26 Stade Brest v Olympique Marseille (1600) Toulouse v Sochaux (1600) Stade Rennes v Lille (2000)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
