April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
En Avant Guingamp 1 Caen 1
GFC Ajaccio 3 Bastia 2
Montpellier HSC 4 ES Troyes AC 1
Olympique Marseille 1 Nantes 1
Stade Rennes 1 Monaco 1
St Etienne 2 FC Lorient 0
Saturday, April 23
Toulouse 2 Olympique Lyon 3
Friday, April 22
Nice 2 Stade de Reims 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Paris St Germain 34 27 5 2 89 18 86
2 Olympique Lyon 35 17 8 10 58 37 59
-------------------------
3 Monaco 35 15 14 6 51 42 59
-------------------------
4 Nice 35 16 9 10 53 38 57
5 St Etienne 35 17 6 12 42 34 57
-------------------------
6 Lille 34 13 13 8 37 27 52
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 35 13 13 9 51 46 52
8 Angers SCO 34 13 10 11 38 33 49
9 Caen 35 14 5 16 36 51 47
10 Nantes 35 11 12 12 31 38 45
11 Montpellier HSC 35 12 7 16 44 43 43
12 En Avant Guingamp 35 11 10 14 43 50 43
13 FC Lorient 35 10 13 12 46 54 43
14 Bastia 35 12 7 16 33 41 43
15 Girondins Bordeaux 34 10 13 11 42 53 43
16 Olympique Marseille 35 8 17 10 45 41 41
17 GFC Ajaccio 35 8 13 14 36 51 37
-------------------------
18 Stade de Reims 35 9 9 17 38 52 36
19 Toulouse 35 7 12 16 41 53 33
R20 ES Troyes AC 35 3 8 24 25 77 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation