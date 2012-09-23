Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Ajaccio 2 Lille 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Olympique Marseille 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Saturday, September 22 FC Lorient 1 Nice 1 Sochaux 3 ES Troyes AC 1 Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 4 Stade Brest 2 Valenciennes 1 Stade de Reims 2 AS Nancy 0 Toulouse 2 Stade Rennes 2 Friday, September 21 Montpellier HSC 1 St Etienne 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Marseille 6 6 0 0 9 1 18 2 Olympique Lyon 6 4 2 0 12 5 14 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 6 3 3 0 10 3 12 ------------------------- 4 FC Lorient 6 3 3 0 12 7 12 ------------------------- 5 Stade de Reims 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 6 Girondins Bordeaux 6 2 4 0 7 5 10 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 6 2 3 1 7 7 9 8 Stade Brest 6 3 0 3 7 11 9 9 Valenciennes 6 2 2 2 7 5 8 10 St Etienne 6 2 1 3 10 6 7 11 Nice 6 1 4 1 8 7 7 12 Lille 6 1 4 1 8 8 7 13 Ajaccio 6 2 2 2 5 7 6 14 Sochaux 6 2 0 4 7 10 6 15 Bastia 6 2 0 4 7 16 6 16 Montpellier HSC 6 1 2 3 7 9 5 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 6 1 1 4 6 8 4 ------------------------- 18 Stade Rennes 6 1 1 4 7 11 4 19 AS Nancy 6 1 1 4 2 8 4 20 ES Troyes AC 6 0 2 4 6 13 2 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation