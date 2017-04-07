Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Friday Friday, April 7 Lille 1 Nice 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 30 22 5 3 87 26 71 2 Nice 32 20 10 2 52 26 70 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 30 21 5 4 60 21 68 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 31 17 3 11 64 35 54 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 31 13 8 10 44 38 47 6 Girondins Bordeaux 31 12 10 9 43 39 46 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 30 11 11 8 34 24 44 8 En Avant de Guingamp 31 11 8 12 38 39 41 9 Nantes 31 11 8 12 30 45 41 10 Toulouse 31 10 10 11 33 33 40 11 Stade Rennes 31 9 13 9 29 34 40 12 Angers SCO 31 11 6 14 32 40 39 13 Lille 32 10 7 15 31 39 37 14 Metz 30 9 8 13 29 56 35 15 Montpellier HSC 31 8 9 14 43 55 33 16 Caen 31 9 5 17 31 52 32 17 Dijon FCO 31 6 11 14 39 48 29 ------------------------- 18 AS Nancy-Lorraine 31 7 7 17 21 41 28 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 31 8 4 19 33 61 28 20 Bastia 31 5 10 16 24 45 25 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Angers SCO v Monaco (1500) AS Nancy-Lorraine v Stade Rennes (1800) Dijon FCO v Bastia (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Metz (1800) Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1800) Caen v Montpellier HSC (1800) Sunday, April 9 Toulouse v Olympique Marseille (1300) St Etienne v Nantes (1500) Paris St Germain v En Avant de Guingamp (1900)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0