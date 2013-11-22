Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, November 22
Ajaccio 1 Olympique Marseille 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 13 9 4 0 27 8 31
2 Lille 13 8 3 2 15 4 27
-------------------------
3 Monaco 13 7 5 1 21 11 26
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 14 7 3 4 21 14 24
-------------------------
5 Nantes 13 7 2 4 19 10 23
6 Stade de Reims 13 4 7 2 15 12 19
-------------------------
7 Olympique Lyon 13 5 3 5 19 16 18
8 En Avant Guingamp 13 5 3 5 16 14 18
9 St Etienne 13 5 3 5 18 17 18
10 Bastia 13 5 3 5 15 19 18
11 Stade Rennes 13 4 5 4 16 13 17
12 Girondins Bordeaux 13 4 5 4 16 17 17
13 Nice 13 5 2 6 14 16 17
14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 13 4 4 5 15 21 16
15 Toulouse 13 4 4 5 11 19 16
16 Montpellier HSC 13 2 8 3 16 17 14
17 FC Lorient 13 3 2 8 11 23 11
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 13 2 3 8 11 20 9
19 Ajaccio 14 1 5 8 10 22 8
20 Sochaux 13 1 4 8 11 24 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 23
Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1600)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient (1900)
Sochaux v Bastia (1900)
Montpellier HSC v En Avant Guingamp (1900)
Olympique Lyon v Valenciennes (1900)
Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Sunday, November 24
Lille v Toulouse (1300)
Nice v St Etienne (1600)
Nantes v Monaco (2000)