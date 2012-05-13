May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Sunday. Ajaccio 1 Olympique Lyon 1 AS Nancy 3 St Etienne 2 Caen 1 Sochaux 3 Dijon FCO 1 Toulouse 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 FC Lorient 0 Montpellier HSC 1 Lille 0 Nice 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Olympique Marseille 3 Auxerre 0 Paris St Germain 3 Stade Rennes 0 Stade Brest 1 Valenciennes 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montpellier HSC 37 24 7 6 66 33 79 2 Paris St Germain 37 22 10 5 73 40 76 ------------------------- 3 Lille 37 20 11 6 68 38 71 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 37 19 7 11 61 47 64 ------------------------- 5 Girondins Bordeaux 37 15 13 9 50 39 58 6 St Etienne 37 16 9 12 47 42 57 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 37 16 9 12 48 44 57 8 Toulouse 37 15 11 11 37 32 56 9 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 37 13 11 13 54 54 50 10 Olympique Marseille 37 12 12 13 45 40 48 11 AS Nancy 37 11 12 14 37 44 45 12 Valenciennes 37 11 7 19 37 49 40 13 Nice 37 9 12 16 35 43 39 14 FC Lorient 37 9 12 16 34 47 39 15 Sochaux 37 10 9 18 39 60 39 16 Stade Brest 37 7 17 13 30 38 38 17 Caen 37 9 11 17 38 56 38 ------------------------- 18 Ajaccio 37 8 14 15 38 61 38 19 Dijon FCO 37 9 9 19 38 58 36 R20 Auxerre 37 7 13 17 45 55 34 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation