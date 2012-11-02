UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, November 2 Stade Brest 2 FC Lorient 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 10 6 4 0 16 5 22 2 Toulouse 10 5 4 1 18 10 19 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 9 6 1 2 12 8 19 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 9 5 3 1 14 8 18 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 10 4 3 3 17 7 15 6 Valenciennes 10 4 3 3 20 11 15 ------------------------- 7 Stade de Reims 10 4 3 3 12 8 15 8 Girondins Bordeaux 10 3 6 1 12 10 15 9 FC Lorient 11 3 6 2 19 21 15 10 Lille 10 3 5 2 13 12 14 11 Bastia 10 4 2 4 15 21 14 12 Stade Rennes 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 13 Stade Brest 11 4 1 6 11 17 13 14 Montpellier HSC 10 3 2 5 15 15 11 15 Ajaccio 10 3 4 3 10 13 11 16 Nice 10 1 6 3 13 16 9 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 9 2 1 6 8 14 7 19 ES Troyes AC 10 1 3 6 10 19 6 20 AS Nancy 10 1 2 7 3 16 5 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 3 Paris St Germain v St Etienne (1600) ES Troyes AC v Montpellier HSC (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Lille (1900) Nice v AS Nancy (1900) Stade Rennes v Stade de Reims (1900) Valenciennes v Sochaux (1900) Sunday, November 4 Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1300) Olympique Lyon v Bastia (1600) Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (2000)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.