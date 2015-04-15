April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 15
Olympique Lyon 2 Bastia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 32 19 7 6 62 25 64
2 Paris St Germain 31 17 11 3 58 30 62
-------------------------
3 Monaco 32 16 10 6 39 22 58
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 32 17 6 9 62 35 57
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 32 15 11 6 39 25 56
6 Girondins Bordeaux 32 15 9 8 41 38 54
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 32 14 7 11 42 34 49
8 Lille 32 13 8 11 31 27 47
9 Stade Rennes 32 12 9 11 32 37 45
10 Nice 32 11 8 13 36 39 41
11 Nantes 32 10 10 12 25 33 40
12 En Avant Guingamp 32 12 3 17 33 45 39
13 Caen 32 10 8 14 46 48 38
14 Bastia 32 9 10 13 31 39 37
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 32 11 3 18 34 49 36
16 FC Lorient 32 10 5 17 34 44 35
17 Stade de Reims 32 9 8 15 37 54 35
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 32 10 5 17 34 52 35
19 Metz 31 6 8 17 25 44 26
20 Racing Lens 32 6 8 18 28 49 26
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 17
Nantes v Olympique Marseille (1830)
Saturday, April 18
Nice v Paris St Germain (1500)
Monaco v Stade Rennes (1800)
En Avant Guingamp v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)
FC Lorient v Toulouse (1800)
Metz v Racing Lens (1800)
Bastia v Stade de Reims (1800)
Sunday, April 19
Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1200)
Montpellier HSC v Caen (1500)
Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1900)